PORT DEPOSIT — E. Joan Powers, 79 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Christiana Care, Union Hospital of Elkton, MD. Born on January 30, 1943 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late Dallas Elizabeth Roop, raised by Dallas and the late George Reynolds of Oxford, PA.
Joan worked for many years at the M &T Bank/First National Bank of Maryland in Rising Sun, MD and retired in 2001. In her spare time, she loved to bake and decorate cakes, create scrapbooks and handmade cards, attend country line dancing events, and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Joan is survived by her husband Jackie Ray Powers, her two sons, Kenneth John Powers, Scott Eric Powers and his wife, Kelly Marie Powers, and granddaughter Rylee Marie Powers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in memory of Joan Powers to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.