PORT DEPOSIT — Dylan Scott Edwards, Sr., age 26, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023. He was born in Elkton, MD on January 15, 1997, to Scott Edwards, Jr. and Michelle Edwards (Ayers).
Anyone who knew Dylan knew he had the biggest heart and was a selfless man. His love for his family and friends was exceptional and he was the best dad to Bubba and Adalynn. Dylan was a great welder and he loved farming; bailing hay, milking cows and planting corn were his specialties. In Dylan's free time, you could find him deer hunting. He started his career in trucking with Cicko Transportation, where he really enjoyed this company. In 2022, Dylan and his dad started their own business in which he took great pride in, Edwards Trucking LLC. He recently worked for Lawman Trucking where he drove a milk truck. He was also a member of Operating Engineers Local 37. Dylan was known to never wear a shirt with sleeves. It didn't matter if it was a brand-new shirt, the sleeves would be cut off in no time. Dylan's ability to light up a room with his contagious smile will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Dylan is survived by his fiancé, Danielle Boyd; son, Dylan Scott Edwards, Jr. (Bubba); daughter, Adalynn Rose Edwards; maternal grandmother, Mary Lou Ayers; paternal grandfather, Dave Edwards, Sr.; brothers, Devon Edwards (Mary Combs) and Dustin Edwards; Uncles: Michael Ayers, Jr. (Chele), Walt Ayers (Lisa), and Bobby Adams (Debbie); Aunts: Melanie McGonigle (John), Marlene Adams, Sherry Day (Jimmy), and Marie Foster; Maternal great-grandmother, Helen Taylor; numerous great aunts, great uncles and cousins; and his beloved dogs: Bear, Brandy, and Thor. Dylan is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Michael Ayers, Sr. and his paternal grandmother, Marcie Bussman.
A celebration of Dylan's life will be held at Pleasant View Baptist Church on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 12:30pm where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, continued support for Dylan's family will be greatly appreciated. Those who would like to support his family in this time of need may make contributions to Danielle Boyd and send in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD, 21911. To make online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
