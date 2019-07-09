Dwight Russell James, 64, of Perryville, MD, passed away in the early hours on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born June 1, 1955 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Bernard L. James Sr., of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Perryville, MD, and the late Caroline Lena Williams James.
Dwight is survived by his father, Bernard L. James Sr.; brother, Michael James (Denise); sisters: Brenda James Jones (Tyrone), Frances James Epps (Thomas); uncle, Harold James; aunts: Lorraine Holman, Gloria James, Rosa Lee Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his mother, Dwight was preceded in death by brothers: Bernard L. James Jr. and Terry A. James.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, July 15, 12 Noon, at the St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church, 615-17 Green Street, Havre de Grace, MD. Visitations for family and friends will be held Sunday, July 14, 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. A second visitation will be held Monday, July 15, 11 a.m. until 12 Noon, at the church prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
