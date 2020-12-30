NORTH EAST — Dwight Jackson Cook, Sr., 86 of North East, MD, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020.
Born in Goldsboro, NC, on January 2, 1934, he was the son of the late Alec C. and Kate (Hamilton) Cook.
Dwight was a hard worker all of his life and served his country proudly in the U.S. Army. After serving he worked at Bethlehem Steel for 35 years. He was a huge Yankees fan from the day he was born, had a love for all sports and enjoyed playing when he was younger. Dwight was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church for almost 30 years, where he enjoyed attending services. He enjoyed Subway sandwiches and the ladies knew to make his special sandwich when they saw him coming. Dwight also loved his dog Nikita.
He is survived by his son: Dwight J. Cook, Jr.; grandson: Dwight J. Cook, III "JJ"; stepson: James Shiflett; and stepdaughter: Terry Hosier
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents and his wife: Ethel May Cook.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.
As mandated by Maryland Law, all Covid Restrictions will be strictly adhered to.
