PERRYVILLE — Duke Grant, 67, of Perryville, MD, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Born in Maine on July 19, 1954, Duke was the eldest of five and served in the U.S Air Force. He worked for many years as a carrier and supervisor in the U.S. Postal Service, then later as a financial planner for Primerica, Inc.
Duke recently celebrated forty years of marriage to the love of his life, Joy Grant. They raised their two sons, Brad and Jordan, in North East, MD. His second home was the First Baptist Church of North East, where he served as an ordained deacon.
Duke was a strong, resilient man who overcame serious illnesses at three junctures in his life: meningitis as a infant (which took his hearing in his left ear), stage IV Hodgkins lympyphoma at 27 and heart failure at 43. In 1997, he was one the first patients to go home on an experimental left ventricular assist device (LVAD). After receiving his heart transplant he went on to compete at the National Transplant Olympics.
Duke’s favorite hobbies were his daily Bible study, watching and collecting movies, and playing with his granddaughters.
He is survived by his beloved wife: Joy (Armstrong) Grant; two sons: Dr. Bradley R. Grant and Jordan D. Grant of Baltimore, MD; mother: Mary Louise Brown of Newark, DE; his siblings: Wade Grant of Paradise, WY, Daryl Grant of Hockessin, DE, Valerie Miller of Wilmington, DE, Ronald Brown of Forksville, PA, and Donna Piroso of Hooksett, NH; and his granddaughters: Samantha Rose Grant and Joanna Reese Grant.
A memorial service conducted by Rev. Dr. Stephen D. Hokuf will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of North East, 206 Mechanics Valley Road, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. A meal will be provided after the service.
Duke and his family are thankful for the compassionate care provided by Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of North East, MD.
