SMYRNA — On 10 July, 2022, Duane Ray Young (84), Smyrna, DE passed away at Bay Health Hospital in Dover, DE. He was born May 12, 1938 in Easton, PA to Roy and Gladys Young. He was an officer in the Delaware State Prison System, retiring after 25 years as a lieutenant. He spent his personal time serving his church, St Peter’s Episcopal Church, and his community.
Duane was known for his love of family; passion for cooking; love of animals, especially dogs, frogs, deer and blue herons; and accepting all into his home. He loved spending time at the beach in Delaware or South Carolina.
He is survived by wife, Kathleen and their children, Michael (Terri), Dawn Arnold (Kelvin), Robroy (Jennifer), bonus daughter Lisa Embert (John); from his first marriage to Joyce, daughters Tammi Lilly (Steve), Bonnie Walker, Regina Koppenhaver; brother Donald Young, sister Sharon Young; 15 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, great grand dog Star. He is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Gladys and his many dogs.
A visitation from 6 to 8pm will be followed by a memorial service on Saturday, July 16th at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, Smyrna, DE. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Prostate Cancer Research Institute, pcri.org; or St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Attn: Music Ministry, 22 N Union St, Smyrna, DE 19977.
