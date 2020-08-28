ELKTON — Dr. Edgar Estes Folk III passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Christiana Care Union Hospital in Elkton, Maryland, at the age of 92. He was born in Macon, Georgia on January 17, 1928, the son of the late Minta C. Holding Folk and Dr. Edgar E. Folk, Jr. of Wake Forest, North Carolina. Dr. Folk is survived by his wife, Patricia Doyle Folk, his children Edgar E. Folk IV (Jane) of Raleigh, NC, Suzanne Tanhauser (Mark) of Wake Forest, NC, Dr. Thomas G. Folk (Rene) of High Point NC, and Robert Doyle (Mary) of Inlet Beach, FL and grandchildren Adrienne Folk, Erin Tanhauser, Justin Tanhauser, Elizabeth Folk Moore (Mitch), Laura Folk and Isabella Doyle. He grew up in an eighteenth century home in Wake Forest. At the time of his death, Dr. Folk resided in Elkton with his wife in their c1760 family farm house.
Dr. Folk graduated with honors from Wake Forest High School as Valedictorian of his class at age sixteen. Following an accelerated schedule that was permitted at that time, he entered Wake Forest College as the fourth generation in his family and graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1947. He earned his medical degree from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest College in 1950 at age 22 followed by one year of internship at Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia. In 1951, he joined the U.S. Army where he served in the U.S. Army Medical Corp as a neuro-psychiatrist while stationed in Germany from 1952-1953 having previously been chosen to remain at Brooke Army Hospital in Texas for advanced medical courses. He received an honorable discharge as a First Lieutenant in 1953. Dr. Folk completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of North Carolina Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC followed by a cardiology fellowship at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, where he worked in the Cardiac Clinic as a medical student instructor for many years.
Dr. Folk joined the staff at the VA Hospital in Perryville, Maryland and later at Union Hospital in Elkton, Maryland where he served as Chief of the Cardiology Division and as President of the Medical Staff for more than 30 years. In 1975, he was appointed to the Wake Forest University Alumni Council where he assisted in fundraising and recruiting efforts. After retiring from his private practice in Elkton in 1998, Dr. Folk was a cardiology consultant at the North Arundel Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Maryland and for The Maryland Disability Determination Services in Baltimore, Maryland. He continued to maintain his medical license marking his 70th year in 2019. He enjoyed attending class reunions and staying in touch with classmates and colleagues.
Dr. Folk’s life was shaped by his parents, family, his relationships and his life experiences. Growing up in a loving environment in an eighteenth century home in Wake Forest, he learned the values that guided him throughout his life: The importance of education, to value family and friendships, to live a meaningful, faithful and honorable life, and to serve his country.
The son of a college English professor, Dr. Folk was inspired at a young age to read classics such as Tom Sawyer, Chaucer, Homer’s The Iliad and The Odyssey and Shakespeare. His mother, who owned an antiques business, instill in him a love of antiques and historic homes. He also wrote poetry, played the piano and participated in recitals. As a college student, he published articles in The Student Magazine. He was an avid reader of history especially about the people and events that shaped our democracy and our world view. His large library of books nurtured his lifelong love of reading and learning and reflected his many interests including the classics, medicine, music, poetry, religion, art, theater, mysteries and especially history. Dr. Folk’s mother, who owned an antiques business, instilled in him an interest in antiques and an appreciation and love of historic homes.
Dr. Folk loved nature and delighted in his love of birds and his comprehensive collection of books on birds one of which was always nearby. He drew pencil sketches of birds, spent many hours listening to bird calls and enjoyed bird watching excursions with his family and the Harford County Bird Club, often participating in bird counts. As a lifetime member of the Maryland Ornithological Society, he advocated for protection of bird habitats and other efforts. He participated in competitive sports excelling in ping pong and tennis. He loved college basketball and football. His vast music collection of great classical music composers such as Beethoven, Mozart, piano and violin concertos reflect his deep appreciation and pleasure in their music. He and his wife shared their interest in gardening especially plants that attracted birds and butterflies. He loved sailing and cooking especially baking biscuits from recipes he created. He stayed in touch with former colleagues and classmates and often attended class reunions.
Dr. Folk believed that the availability of education and essential services were essential to a healthy, productive and successful society. He was a strong education advocate and supporter of Wake Forest College, Cecil College, The Cecil County Public Library, especially the new Early Childhood Education Center (Raising the 21st Century Child) at the new library opening next year as well as mental health services. He also supported numerous community organizations that provided services for people in need and encouraged volunteerism and community service.
Dr. Folk’s love and devotion to his family, friends, his medical profession including his many patients over the years were the center of his world. He was a loving and caring father and grandfather always maintaining close connections with them. He was devoted to his wife. They were inseparable, even staying together during Dr. Folk’s numerous hospitalizations. They attended the symphony, book discussions, and cultural events and shared their love of photography and travel. Over the years, they toured many historic homes and places of historic significance and travelled to favorite destinations such as Germany, Williamsburg, VA, the mountains of Virginia and New Hampshire and made frequent trips to Wisconsin, Florida and North Carolina to spend time with family and friends. They restored their historic home and supported historic preservation efforts. And, they exchanged notes of affection and hand written holiday cards. One of his favorite things was sitting on their front porch together, enjoying the birds, conversation and each other.
He was a mentor, a trusted and loyal friend; a kind, generous and gentle man of remarkable character and compassion, always putting the needs of others ahead of his own. He was unselfish and humble, beloved by his family, friends, associates, patients, colleagues, and his community. And he was proud to serve the country he loved. Dr. Folk leaves a legacy of living a distinguished, purposeful and fulfilling life, one that will be celebrated and missed by everyone whose lives he touched.
A private graveside service for immediate family was held on Monday, July 20, 2020. Interment was at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
Memorial contributions may be sent to The Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library, Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services both of Elkton and The Edgar E. Folk, Jr. Journalism Fund at Wake Forest University of NC. Electronic donations can be made at WFU.edu/giving. Please indicate the Fund and “In Memory Of.” Checks can be sent to P.O. Box 7227, Winston-Salem, NC, 27109.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.