ELKTON, MD — Douglas Ross Johnson, 87, went to be with his Lord on Friday July 1, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home in Elkton.
Born and raised on the family turkey farm located on the Mason-Dixon line near Nottingham, Pennsylvania, Doug graduated from Rising Sun High School in 1953 and earned his bachelor's degree in Agricultural Engineering from Penn State University in 1957.
Doug was a life-long self-employed businessman, primarily in Agribusiness Sales and Marketing. He was also an entrepreneur, landowner and developer. His intellectual curiosity sparked many of his entrepreneurial endeavors, and his tenacity, self-discipline and strong moral-compass were key to his many successes. There were few times when Doug was not actively either considering, or engaged in, a new venture.
He loved his Lord Jesus and was a lifelong member of Moore's Chapel UMC in Blake, Maryland.
As a philanthropist, Doug was often the first to ask 'How can I help?'. He invested his time and energy into many endeavors such as mission trips, disaster relief, waterway cleanup activities and community fellowship and outreach initiatives. He had a passion to engage and assist with those in need. He did this in many unique ways; the result was always the same; to help those in need in a way that would then set them up for success.
Doug was a member of the North Bay Fishing Club in North East, Maryland, through which he found considerable joy introducing fishing to the youth of Cecil County.
Family was of top priority to Doug. He was happy to serve as an encourager, cheerleader, confidant, consultant, counselor, defender, business partner, and most anything else asked of him that was within his capacity. in 2005, he organized the Ross Family Reunion.
Doug was always willing to champion a cause that he believed to be right and noble. He was keenly aware that he was born into a country that allowed great freedom and opportunity. There was always an American Flag flying and/or hung at Doug's.
Doug's passions were many: he was a fabulous cook, he enjoyed travelling, exploring, hunting, crabbing and especially fishing with family and friends -or anyone, for that matter! He was an avid boater and outdoorsman. There wasn't a type of fishing that Doug didn't love nor master. Doug had a love of adventure and discovering new things. He easily befriended most people he encountered and was always interested in what other people were doing, often getting himself invited to join in.
Doug is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jane Mendenhall of Elkton, MD; six daughters: Nancy (Eric) Blomquist of Rising Sun, MD, Jennifer (Harvey) Arter of Elkton, MD, Pamela Eldreth of Bel Camp, MD, Christie (Earl) Crain of Yardley, PA, Carol (Stanley) Twardus of Rising Sun, MD, and Deborah Sharpless of Frederica, DE; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Johnson and Kay Mendenhall Montgomery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren D. Johnson and Jane I. Ross Johnson, two brothers Philip and David and one great-granddaughter, Taylor Eldreth
From a business card Doug had printed:
"My vision is to share our talents, rather than to hide them under a basket. I believe it to be far far better to have tried and failed than to have never tried at all. I wish to teach my grandchildren to fish for life's greatest treasures, to see the beauty in God's Creation. Come, let me show you the sunset, let's look for a rainbow together."
A celebration of Doug's life will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Moore's Chapel Church, 392 Blake Road, Elkton, MD 21921 where friends and family may begin visiting at 9:30AM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Moore's Chapel Church" and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
