NORTH EAST — Douglas L. Dunston, 78 of North East, MD, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Elkton Nursing and Rehab Center, Elkton, MD.
Born in Connellsville, PA, on January 26, 1942, he was the son of the late Robert S. and Olive Gail (Leasher) Dunston.
Doug retired after 40 years of service with Cecil County Public Schools. He started out teaching at Perryville High School, became the Guidance Counselor at Bohemia Manor High School, then Assistant Principal at Elkton Middle School. This started his tenure serving as Principal, first at Elkton Middle School, transferring to Elkton High School, North East Middle School and finally at Cecil County School of Technology. When Doug retired, he was serving as the Coordinator of Student Services for the Cecil County Dept. of Education.
He was a member of the Upper Bay Museum, North East, MD and a 50 year member of the Evangelical United Brethren Church, Connellsville, PA.
He enjoyed collecting decoys, antiques of all kinds and playing tennis.
Survivors include his daughter: Brooke Lea Borrelli and husband Matt of Selbyville, DE; and granddaughter: Maggie Elizabeth Borrelli.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm.
Following the funeral service, a reception will be held. Place to be announced.
Interment will be 1:00 pm Friday, March 13, 2020 in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Doug to the Upper Bay Museum, sent in care of the funeral home at the address listed above.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.