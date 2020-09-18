ELKTON — Douglas Edward Neary, 41 of Elkton, MD, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.
It is impossible to tell Doug’s story in an obituary; he was a kind soul, loved with his whole heart, he was hilarious and resilient.
Doug was a heavy equipment operator by trade. He was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan. Fly Eagles Fly! He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, and spending time with those close to him.
He leaves behind his son, Trenton Neary; his girls, Crystal Calderon and her daughter, Alexis; brother, Thomas Neary and his children; stepfather, Robert Lankford; nephew, Michael Ford II and his son; niece, Rianna Ford; and his pups, Deebo, Mickey and Baby Badass.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, John C. Neary; mother, Brenda Lankford; sister, Bridget Marden and niece, Ashley Ford.
At the request of the family, services will be private.
