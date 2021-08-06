RISING SUN, MD — Douglas "Doug" Bryon Phelps, Sr, age 76, of Rising Sun, MD, went to join the Lord on Wednesday August 4, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Caldwell, TX on October 1, 1944 to the late Richard Leroy Phelps, Sr. and Pauline (Havel) Phelps.
Doug proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was saved and baptized at Macedonia-Hix Baptist Church in Caldwell, TX where he was born. Doug worked as a carpenter his whole life. He enjoyed being with his family playing volleyball, making banana ice cream and traveling. Doug loved laughing and making jokes, which carried on through his children and grandchildren. He had a heart of gold and was always compassionate, striving to help others whenever he could. Doug was a beloved father and grandfather, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Doug is survived by his children, Patricia (Sam) Hopkins of NC, Paula (Gary) Fuller of RS, MD Penny (Steve) Jones of AL, Pam (Adam) Haines of RS, MD, Doug, Jr. (Michele) Phelps of Port Deposit, MD, Peggy (John) Henise of PA, David (Alyssa) Phelps of VA, Palicia (Russell) Raborg of RS, MD; twenty-two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with one on the way; siblings, Richard (Bettye) Phelps of TX, Helen Phelps-Bishop of TX, Dennis (Chris) Phelps, of TX, Geraldine (Jimmy) Grant of TX, Beverly (Jim) Hill of TX, and Delvin (LeAnn) Phelps of TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Doug is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Faye Phelps; sister, Joan Ruggiero; and companion, Hazel Roebuck.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
