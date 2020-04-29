EARELVILLE, MD — Douglas B. Frey, age 72, of Earleville, MD, passed away at home on Friday, April 24, 2020. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, on October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Elmer and Alberta Treathaway Frey.
Doug moved to Elkton, MD, with his family at an early age and graduated from Elkton High School in 1965. He joined the army after high school and was a member of the Fifth Infantry, serving in Vietnam. He received the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, and the National Defense Service Medal.
After leaving the U.S. Army, Doug worked as a mechanic for Firestone Plastic in Perryville, MD from 1968-1982. He joined W.L. Gore & Associates in 1982 and was a machinist/mechanic, retiring in 2010.
Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and carving. But his greatest joy was his family and being the “handyman” for family and friends.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice and Rae Ann Matherly for the professional and compassionate care provided to Doug and his family.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Donna MacMillan Frey; son, Michael Frey and his wife, Kelly, Cecilton, MD; and grandchildren, Justin and Arianna Frey.
In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his brothers, Mark Frey and Cary Frey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 107 Chesapeake Boulevard, Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921, or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
