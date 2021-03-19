HAVRE DE GRACE — Douglas Ard of Market Street in Havre de Grace, MD, passed away after a brief illness on January 12, 2021 at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center. Doug was born on July 26, 1960 in Charleston, SC. He was the son of William Ard and Doris May Ard of Savannah, GA.
Doug is survived by his brother, Robert M. Ard of New Freedom, PA, and is preceded in death by his parents, and by his sisters, Karen Lengel and Pami Ard. Doug had no children but leaves behind a nephew, Robert W. Ard of Dracut, MA, and a niece, Erin Ard of Edgewood, MD.
Doug grew up in Perryville and attended Perryville High School. He worked as a maintenance mechanic at Harford Memorial Hospital for many years, and at a Cargill facility in Cecil County prior to that. Doug was an avid photographer and enjoyed camping with friends and flying drones. He will be missed by his family, friends and coworkers.
A graveside service will be held at the New Bridge Regular Baptist Church Cemetery in Rising Sun, MD, on Saturday, March 20th at 11:00AM.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.