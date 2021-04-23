ELKTON, MD — Doug Sprout, age 81, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Elkton on July 20, 1939, he was the son of the late Charles and Roselyn Sykes Sprout.
Mr. Sprout worked at Thiokol Corporation for 42 years. He loved spending time with family, was an avid sports fan and loved all outdoor activities. Along with his wife, they had coached teams in Rising Sun Little League. He was a huge supporter of Rising Sun High School athletics and was an honorary athletic director.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Kitty Watson Sprout; his children, Sherry Krauss, Elkton, MD, and Mark Sprout (LuElla), Olive Branch, MS; grandchildren, Joshua Krauss, Deanna Yanez (Jeremiah), Destiny Horn (Austin), Aaron Krauss and Conner Sprout; great-grandchildren; Ginny Horn and Ophelia Yanez; and siblings, Myra Nickle (Don), Summerville, SC, and Vicki Birney (Ben), Rising Sun, MD.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Pysher.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Sprout Farm, 287 Woolens Road, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Interment in Sharps Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CASA of Cecil County, 131 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921, or to Rising Sun High School Girls Athletic Department, 100 Tiger Drive, North East, MD 21901.
