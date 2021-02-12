CONOWINGO — Dorothy Sue Butler, 88, of Conowingo, MD passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at home.
She was the wife of the late Fred Butler.
Born in Recordville, MD she was the daughter of the late Robert and Versia Adams Kennedy.
Dorothy enjoyed reading, beach trips, tanning, sewing and quilting winning many ribbons at county fairs for her quilts.
She is survived by five children, Linda Little of Darlington, MD, Fred Richard Butler, Jr. of Port Deposit, MD, Gilbert James Butler of SC, Patricia Ann Little of SC and Chris Ann Billings of Conowingo, MD; twelve siblings, Betty McDaniel, Roxanne Palmer, Myrtle Green, Lillian Price, Martha Kennedy, Jackie Myers, Caroline Farmer, Gilbert “Butch” Kennedy, Robert “Bob” Kennedy, Samuel “Sam” Kennedy, John Kennedy and Daniel “Dan” Kennedy; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-greatgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four children, Eva Mae Butler, Mancil Wayne Butler, Patrick Allen Butler and Janet Marie Butler; and three sisters, Robin Hopkins, Barbara Sites and Rosemary Donahue.
Relatives and friends may visit from 10-11 am Tuesday Feb. 16 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, PA. Services are private.
Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.