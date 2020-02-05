ELKTON — Dorothy O. Mitchem, 85 of Elkton, MD, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Bluefield, WV, on March 16, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Wesley and Hazel (Hardy) Dickens. She was the wife of the later Greever W. Mitchem who died November 4, 2011.
Mrs. Mitchem was a wonderful homemaker, wife and mother.
She is survived by 6 daughters: Barbara Hickman, Hazel Lutz, Peggy Hamilton, Mary Sue Jarvis, Elizabeth Rhoades and Linda Rhoades; a son: Walter Mitchem; 3 brothers: Bernard Dickens, Orby Dickens and Willis Dickens; and a sister-in-law: Sadie Sluss. Also survived by 14 grandchildren; 33 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a son: James Lee Mitchem; 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.