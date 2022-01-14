ELKTON — In loving memory of Dorothy Marie Leonard, 80, of Elkton, Maryland. Dorothy known as "Dottie" passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Rising Sun, Maryland.
Born on January 11, 1941 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Waldo and Bernice Kinney.
Throughout her career, she worked for the Federal Government, was a Real Estate Agent, and worked retail.
She enjoyed spending time with family, loved her dogs Gizzy and Bauer, watching her grandchildren play sports, watching her favorite TV shows, doing crossword puzzles, interior decorating, bowling and enjoyed playing the trumpet in her youth. Most of all she was a very caring, kind and compassionate person and showed her family and friends unconditional love. Dottie was of the Christian Faith and attended church in Fair Hill, Maryland.
In addition to her parents, Dottie was predeceased by her son Randy Leonard and sister Vera Brown. She is survived by her sons Mark Leonard of Port Republic, Maryland, Roger "JR" Leonard and his wife Tara Leonard of Elkton, Maryland and daughter Tammie Shanks and her husband Jimmy Shanks of Brandywine, Maryland, grandchildren Brandon Shanks, Melissa Windsor and her husband Joseph Windsor, Derek Leonard, Grant Leonard, Sadie Leonard and Caden Leonard, great grandchildren Waylon Windsor and Wyatt Windsor.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday January 29, 2022, at the North East Yacht club, 80 Bayside Drive, North East Maryland. Service to start at noon followed a time of to visit with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her name to Fair Hill Church,
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.