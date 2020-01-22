NORTH EAST — Dorothy Mae Gregson, 82 of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 in the Union Hospital Of Cecil County, Elkton, MD.
Born in Elk Mills, MD, on May 2, 1937, she was the daughter of the late George E. and Laura Jane (Craig) Creswell. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Gregson, Jr. who preceded her on March 2, 2019.
Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Gregson worked at RMR, Elkton, MD.
Survivors include her children: Vanessa Rose, Robert Glenn Gregson, Sr. & spouse, Marty, Laura Gregson and Dorothy Greene & spouse, Felisha; grandchildren: Robert T. Gregson & spouse, Lisa, Christina Perez-Rose & spouse, Esau, George Gregson, Megan Dillon & spouse, Lee, Robert G. Gregson, Jr. & spouse, Julie and Javier Morfin; her great grandchildren: Alexiya Diaz-Rose, Mariana Perez-Rose, David Gregson and Leah Gregson Sponenberg. She is also survived by her brother: George Creswell & spouse, Jean.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded by 3 daughters: Sharon A. Gregson, Dora Green, Wanda Sue Barnett; and a son: Mark Allan Gregson.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
