MIDDLESBORO, KY — Dorothy Louise Philpot, 78 died September 7, 2021 in Middlesboro Hospital.
Mrs. Philpot was born October 8, 1942 in Port Penn, DE, daughter of the late Samuel and Bessie Brown Price. She was raised in Chesapeake City and moved to Kentucky in the late 1970's. She enjoyed collecting angel statues.
Along with her parents, she was preceded by her siblings, Samuel Price, Bessie Tharp, William Price, Sr., Albert Price, Sr., Edward Price, Sr., Grace Embert and Charles Price, Sr.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 24 years, Joseph Philpot of Middlesboro, children, Teresa Reed (Howard) of Elkton, MD, Herman North, Jr. (Susan) of Havre de Grace, MD and Steve North, Sr. (Ella) of Pineville, KY; 7 grandchildren, Carla Pearson, Holly North, Clinton North, Steven North, Jr., Josh North, Matthew North and Preston Reed.
Service will be held privately in Hickory Grove Cemetery, Port Penn, DE.
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
