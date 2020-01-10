ELKTON —Dorothy Lillian McDaniel, 87 years, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at home. Born June 6, 1932 in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice Paulson. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Judy L. Richmond (Gary); son, G. Walter McDaniel, Jr (Elaine); daughter-in-law, Betsy Cannon; four grandchildren and one great grandson.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family, with such activities as, gardening, crabbing, travel and golf. In later years, she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandson’s activities and sporting events.
Dorothy was an active in the Elkton Presbyterian Church, where she was a member for 65 years and she served as Deacon, and one time Elkton Presbyterian Church Woman of the Year . Dorothy had a passion for helping others and was instrumental in starting her church’s food pantry, which she oversaw for a number of years.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, George W. McDaniel, Sr.; brother, Jack Paulson; and sisters, Adela Ruth and Jacqueline Moore.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Elkton Presbyterian Church.
Private family services are pending.
