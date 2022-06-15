WILMINGTON — (Truitt) Dorothy L. Truitt Tolmie, age 89, passed away on June 7, 2022, to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joseph C. Tolmie; parents, Linton J. Truitt Sr and Lucy Bethard Truitt; siblings: Linton Jr (Lorraine), Edward W. (Jean), Mary T. Beau (Ralph), Robert M (Doris), Anna L., John "Jack" B. (Lucy), William II (Marjorie), Charles T. (Shirley), George A. Truitt, and twin brother, Donald H. Surviving are her sisters-in-law, Ernestine Truitt of Princeton, IL. and Janet Truitt of North East MD; children: Edward (Becky), Mark (Shelly), and Linda (Michael); seven grandchildren: Heather, Billy, Kyle, Jennifer, Christine, Mark Jr, and Stephen. eight great-grandchildren: Grace, Cameron, Ava, Emma, Noah, Connor, Sophie, Mason: and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy graduated from Elkton High School, then went on to become an RN at Delaware Hospital School of Nursing and worked for over 16 years. She enjoyed being in the 4-H club, going to Israel with her church in 1979, taking photos, gardening, sewing, and feeding the birds & squirrels.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 10-11 AM at Love of Christ Church, 2157 Bear Corbitt Rd, Bear, DE 19701 followed by a service in celebration of Dorothy's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Love of Christ Church. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
