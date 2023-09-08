ELKTON — Dorothy Jean Aderholt Eltzroth, lovingly known as Dot by many friends in Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023. Born in Corpus Christi, TX on July 9, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Brewer Aderholt.
Dot completed high school at King High School in Corpus Christi, then went on to obtain her BA and MBA at the University of Houston and a MS at Houston Baptist University.
Mrs. Eltzroth worked as a invaluable and respected employee of Computer Sciences Corporation as the Director of Human Resources for 32 years.
Prior to settling in Elkton, Dot and her late husband Jerry, owned a small farm in Beeville, TX, where Dot spent many hours riding her horse and tending a large garden.
Dot was an active member of the Elkton United Methodist Church and was also active in the local community where she served as President of the Board of the Community Kitchen, participated in the Cecil County Arts Council and served on the Elkton Alliance. Dot spent many hours volunteering and serving where she was needed. She mentored a student at the elementary school, helped with the Youth Empowerment Source program, the Wayfarer's House, and the 2022 Art Festival Program. She was a leader of Adult Education at Elkton United Methodist Church and served on numerous church committees. Dot was an avid reader and enjoyed writing. Dot's stories, tales, and poems filled people with joy, and was an inspiration to many. She left us with beautiful memories.
Survivors include her brother, Benjamin L. Aderholt, Houston, TX, and sister, Carolyn R. Aderholt and her husband, Royce L. Crocker, Crofton, MD.
In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Eltzroth and her sister, Anne L. Sebesta.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 East Main St., Elkton, MD, with visitation to begin at 9:30 a.m. Guests are invited to join the family after the service for lunch.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Dot may be made to World Wildlife Fund, Arbor Day Foundation, Elkton United Methodist Church, or the charity of your choice.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.