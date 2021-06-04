NORTH EAST — Dorothy Hryb, 90 of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at home.
A lifelong resident of North East, she was born on August 31, 1930, the daughter of the late Ben and Mary (Creswell) Bryan.
Dorothy was a nurse, working at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center for 20 years and then an additional 18 years for Cecil Home Plus Care.
She was a member of Victorious Life Full Gospel Ministries and North East Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include her two daughters: Sherry Moyer of Rising Sun, MD and Mary Stewart of North East, MD; 9 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; 2 great-great-great grandchildren with 2 more on the way.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husband: Walter Hryb; a son: Robert Ray Carter; 2 brothers, 2 sisters, 2 grandsons and 1 great-great grandson.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 9:00 am.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.