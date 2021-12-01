CONOWINGO — Dorothy "Dot" Hill Fry, 90 years, of Holtwood, PA, formerly of the Conowingo/Pilottown area of Maryland, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at home. Born January 25, 1931 in Oakwood/Conowingo, MD, she was the daughter of the late Christie and Alice Ragan Hill.
Dot grew up and lived in the Conowingo area. She resided in Pilottown from 1950 until 2019, at which time she moved in with her son, Mark, and daughter-in-law, Julia. Dot was a graduate of the Rising Sun High School of Rising Sun, MD. She attended the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church of Peach Bottom, PA, and was formerly employed as a clerk typist by the former Bainbridge Naval Training Center of Bainbridge, MD, and the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD.
Dot is survived by her son, Mark G. Fry and wife, Julia Wardlaw Fry of Holtwood, PA; step-grandchildren, Walker Posey of Brogue, PA, and Macajah Posey of Wrightsville, PA.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband, George G. Fry; brothers, Harold Hill and Donald Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, December 4, 2021, 2 PM, at the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church of Peach Bottom, PA. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, 1 PM until 2 PM, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Dr. Garfield Green of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Peach Bottom, PA.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
