Dorothy H. Hamilton, age 93, of Elkton, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, on April 16, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Clara Jahn Sterger.
Mrs. Hamilton was a homemaker. She was a charter member of First Baptist Church of Elkton and loved leading people – friends and strangers – to Christ. Mrs. Hamilton enjoyed reading, swimming, and taking trips to Pennsylvania Dutch country, the beach, and other places.
Survivors include her children, Lee Hamilton (Brenda), Smithfield, VA, Carl Hamilton (Stephanie), North East, MD, and Grace England (Thomas), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Jeff, Lisa, Steven, Meghan, Josh, Luke, and Lindsey; and 2 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hamilton was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Hamilton; son, Grant Hamilton; and sister, Ruthie Schuehing.
Graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, July 18, at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Appleton Road, Elkton, MD. Due to the heat, the family requests everyone dress casually.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, or to Seasons Hospice Foundation, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
