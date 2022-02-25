WARWICK — Dorothy Glanding Dill of Warwick, MD passed away peacefully in the home of her son on February 22, 2022. She was 93.
Mrs. Dill was born on March 5, 1928 in Barclay, MD, daughter of the late Thomas and Hattie "Glanden" Glanding. She married her husband, Wilbert N. Dill, Sr. on February 13, 1946 and moved to Warwick where they raised their family. Mrs. Dill was a bus driver in lower Cecil County and Delaware for over 40 years, retiring at the age of 82.
She attended Wards Hill Baptist Church, Warwick, MD. She loved to read her Bible, listen to Gospel Music and Sermons, enjoyed cooking for family and friends, gardening and had a very special gift with flowers.
A special thank you to Michelle and Christine from Amedisys Hospice for their love and care over the last several weeks.
Mrs. Dill was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Wilbert, Sept. 15, 2008; her daughter-in-law, Cathy Dill; brothers, George, Howard and John Glanding; sisters Rachel Powell, Rose Boyles, Mary Dixon and Gladys Kincaid and Uncle Benny Glanding in which they thought of as a brother.
She is survived by one brother, Henry Glanding of Townsend, DE; two sons, Wilbert N. Dill, Jr. of Warwick, MD and John H. Dill (Angelica) of Wilmington, DE; one daughter, Linda Crossley (Gary) of Clayton, DE; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 1 from 10 to 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Sudlersville Cemetery, Sudlersville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Wards Hill Baptist Church, 204 Wards Hill Rd., Warwick MD 21912 or Amedisys Hospice, 107 Chesapeake Blvd. Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921
