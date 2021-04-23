NORTH EAST — Dorothy Ella Logan, 95 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
A lifelong resident of North East, she was born on September 1, 1925, the daughter of the late Wilbur R. and Florence L. (Gibson) Guiberson. She was the wife of the late Harry E. “Pete” Logan who died on March 10, 2000.
She is survived by a brother: Rodney Guiberson and his wife, Jane of North East, MD; and several nephews & nieces.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1:30 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will begin at 12:30 pm.
Interment will follow services in Union Cemetery, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dot may be made to Haven Community Church, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.