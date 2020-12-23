ELKTON — (Crouse) Dorothy Elizabeth Taylor of Elkton Maryland, was carried home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 11, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1934 to Amos and Mary Crouse and she was the wife of the late William (Bill) Taylor. She is survived by her only nephew, Robert Lee Smith of Virginia.
She worked for Southern States Feed and Seed for several years. She was a big fan of the Baltimore Orioles and loved watching the games. She was a woman of faith and she and her husband enjoyed shopping at the local flea markets and yard sales. She was a kind, caring, compassionate, and grateful person who will be missed by friends and family. She now joins her little dog “Betty” in heaven.
Graveside service will be held on Friday January 8th at 12:00 at Gilpin Manor Memorial Park cemetery.
