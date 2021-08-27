PORT DEPOSIT — Dorothy Ann Gaylord was born on June 3, 1943 to the late James and Bessie Lee Williams in Port Deposit, MD. At early afternoon on August 23, 2021, while the dew was still glistening on the green, Dorothy peacefully received her final call to duty from her Master at home in Port Deposit, MD. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and was baptized at an early age by her grandfather, the late Reverend James S. Bell at New Hope Baptist Church, in Bel Air, MD.
Dorothy was affectionately known to the world as "Dot." She was raised in Port Deposit, MD, and received her education at the Cecil County Public School System. She was employed at Harford Memorial Hospital before going on to Perry Point VA Medical Center where she worked in the Dietetics Department and retired after 30 years.
Dorothy was joined in holy matrimony to Gene "Bunny" Gaylord on January 30, 1965 and was married for 56 1/2 years. From that union they had four children; Terry Williams (Romaine), Wanda Degay (Keith), Zelda Davis (Sammie), and Gene "Junior" Gaylord (Madelyn).
Dorothy was a member of First Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD, where she remained a faithful servant until the Lord called her from labor to reward. While a member, she faithfully served in the following ministries: Mother of the Church; Missionary Circle; Kitchen Committee; Picnic Committee; Vacation Bible School and Decorating Committee. Dorothy also faithfully attended Sunday services at home and revivals held at the church.
Dorothy loved to cook some of her delicious dishes (potato salad; coleslaw; macaroni salad; strawberry cheesecake and tarts) for her family and friends. She loved to travel with her sister Mae Mae to shop for spring flowers. She also loved to receive Christmas list from her grandchildren and great grandchildren where she shopped with Bunny and Mae Mae on separate occasions for all the gifts requested.
Dorothy's favorite holidays were Thanksgiving and Christmas where she enjoyed cooking for her family "without help."
Dorothy's precious memories will be cherished by her loving husband, Gene "Bunny" Gaylord, four children, Terry (Romaine), Wanda (Keith), Zelda (Sammie) and Junior (Madelyn), eight grandchildren: Adam, Monika, Jessica (Joe) Elecia; Sterling, Juwan and Joslynn (Arthur); great-grandchildren: Mya, Ayanna, Bubbie, Amira, Lily, Ashton, Olivia and Morgan. Great-great grandchild: Maliyah. One sister Mary "Mae Mae" Owens (Malcolm "Chrissy" Owens). Sons In-Law: Keith Degay; Sammie Davis Jr.; Daughters In-Law: Romaine Williams and Shannon Gaylord; In-Laws: Malcolm "Chrissy" Owens; Conrad Gaylord and Florence Marshall; Special Friends: Barbara Ringgold; Eleanor "Peewee" Gaylord and Signolia Clark. And a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson Terry "TJ" Williams; siblings: Sarah James; James Sylvester Gray; Bertha "Bert" Williams; William "Bill" Williams.
Sleep on Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Cousins and Friends until we meet again. Psalm 27
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, August 28, 2021, 1 PM, at the First Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the church prior to the funeral service. Rev. Steven Deveaux of the First Baptist Church of Port Deposit will officiate. Interment will be in Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
