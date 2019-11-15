RISING SUN — Dorothy “Dot” Ann Ponzo, 85 of Rising Sun, MD, passed away November 12, 2019. Born in 1934, she was the last of five children of the late George and Rose Lewis. She was the wife of the late George Ponzo. Dot was a 1952 graduate of West Catholic Girls High School and enjoyed volunteering at Harford Memorial Hospital where she received awards for volunteering over 9000 hours. Survived by two daughters, Laura Ponzo and Anne Hildebrand; four grandchildren, Josh and Jake Hildebrand, Rachael and John DiSabatino. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 810 Aiken Avenue, Perryville, MD 21903. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society.
Dorothy A Ponzo
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Ponzo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
APG Chesapeake
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.