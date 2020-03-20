RISING SUN, MD — Dorothy Ann Hilaman, age 73, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born in Coatesville, PA, on October 31, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Simmons and Mabel Dunsmore Book.
Mrs. Hilaman was employed at Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark, DE, as dietician and kitchen manager. An avid reader, she also enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include her sons, William T. Hilaman, III (Jennifer), North East, MD, and Richard C. Hilaman, Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, William T. Hilaman, IV, and Stephanie A. Hilaman (James McPoland), both of North East, MD; great-grandchildren, Adelynn McPoland and Samuel Hilaman; sisters, Rose Taggert, Donna Book, and Franny Barnett; and sister-in-law, Sue Simmons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William T. Hilaman, Jr.; and brother, Lawrence Simmons.
Funeral service with interment in Rose Bank Cemetery, Calvert, MD, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
