MONTROSE — (Williams) Dorothea Ann (Williams) Keller passed the day before her 87th birthday.
Born and raised in Wilmington, Del. Married Donald Keller and raised 6 children in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich. She is survived by 5 of her children, Jeanine (Steve) Vicalvi, Charles (Nancy) Keller, Thomas Keller, Kathryn (Matt) Ratliff, and Mary (Paul) Keller. Her son Donald Keller preceded her in death. Dotty has 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She lived her later years in Elkton, Md., until she moved to Montrose, Colo., near her daughter.
