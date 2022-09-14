NORTH EAST — Doris Viola Stamey, 83 of North East, MD, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her daughter's home in New Castle, DE.
Born in North East, on October 20, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John and Edna May (Hammond) Guy. She was the wife of the late Roy Thomas Stamey, Jr.
Doris enjoyed antiquing, browsing through flea markets looking for collectibles, sewing, making crafts, drawing and painting. Hanging clothes on the line to dry, reading, playing bingo, slot machines. Eating crabcakes at Woody's Restaurant. She was a true gardener and enjoyed canning, especially preserves for her family to enjoy. Doris was the family caregiver and loved them unconditionally. She loved to laugh and the sound was music to her family's ears.
Survivors include her daughter: Pamela Stamey Inskeep (John Allen) of New Castle, DE; and granddaughter: Jessica Sarah Inskeep of Wilmington, DE.
In addition to her parents and husband, Doris was also preceded in death by her siblings: Mary Lillian Magraw, Walter Irvin Guy, John Howard Guy, Clifford Thomas Guy, Sr., Georgia Gene Skinner; and an infant brother.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
