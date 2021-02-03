ELKTON — Doris Lorraine Morris Gale, 83, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2021. She worked for Campbell Soup company in Chestertown, MD for 32 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; 5 brothers, and 2 sisters. She leaves behind her children, Mary “Nettie” Pearce- Elkton; Henry “Nuck” Hollingsworth (Carla) -Elkton, stepchildren, Arthur Hollingsworth (Beverly) of Cecilton, MD; Diane Harris (Larry) of Chesapeake City, MD, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sister, Julia Gaskins-NJ, brother, Nathan Garnett-DE, brother in law, Carl Gale-DE along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Five Rivers Church, 290 Whitehall Rd Elkton, MD. Visitation will be from 11am-1pm; service immediately following. Burial will be private. Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Gale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
