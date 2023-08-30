CONOWINGO — Doris Jean Thomas, 94 years, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023 at the Autumn Lake Healthcare at Calvert of Rising Sun, MD. Born December 28, 1928 in Elkton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Gladys Hudson Schaffer.
Doris is survived by her son, Frank Carroll Thomas of Conowingo, MD; daughter, Kathleen Thomas Keen of Havre de Grace, MD; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Doris was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Colora, MD. She was a long-time active member of Mt. Pleasant Church contributing to many of the church's events.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Cole Thomas; son, David Cole Thomas; brothers, Benny Schaffer, Jerry Schaffer, and Jack Schaffer; and sisters, Hilda Gallagher and Donna Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023, 1 PM, at the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 1713 Liberty Grove Road, Colora, MD 21917. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023, 12 Noon until 1 PM. Pastor Dr. David Burke of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.