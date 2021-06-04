LANDENBERG, PA — Doris Elizabeth Adams, age 85, of Landenberg, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Born in Elkton, MD on June 29, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Helen Brown Pugh.
Mrs. Adams was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed sewing and cooking.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 65 years, Elwood Leroy Adams; children, Diana Bruckart (Robert), Oxford, PA, Donnie Adams (Darlene), Rising Sun, MD, and Debbie Davis (Wayne), Coatesville, PA; 3 grandsons; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and siblings, Linda Rash, Middletown, DE, Carolyn Bristow, Elk Mills, MD, and Barry Pugh, West Grove, PA.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her brothers, C. Allen Pugh and Bruce Pugh.
Funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Monday, June 7, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 1 PM. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, 306 Cherry Hill Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
