DEPOSIT — Doris E. Lewis Deel, age 84 expired on June 9, 2021 at Union Hospital in Elkton, MD. Born in Elkton, MD on July 6, 1936 to the late Leslie W. and Rebecca E. Styer Lewis. She was the granddaughter of the late Elmer and Mary Gainer Styer.
A graduate of Rising Sun High School class of 1954. Employed briefly in Private Industry and in 1961 went to work for the V.A. Health Care System at Perry Point, Maryland, retiring on December 31, 1995 with 35 years of service. She lived her entire life in Cecil County, Maryland, liked to travel, go to craft shows, the Red Hat Society and attend Maranatha Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Barry K. Deel; and her friend of 58 years, Mitzie Curry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leslie D. Lewis in 1988, her grandson, Paul William Hennessey in August 1988, and her daughter, Vanessa Hennessey in April 2017.
The services will be on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Harmony Chapel Cemetery, 1478 Dr. Jack Road, Conowingo, MD 21918. Pastor John Gauger from First Baptist Church of Perryville will officiate.
A special thank you to all the staff of Always In Grace Assisted Living in Havre De Grace, Maryland for the loving care, concern, treatment and especially for the “home like” atmosphere. Also, another special thank you to all the residents of AIG who are all like family to each other. Doris enjoyed her life at AIG from December 1, 2017 to June 1, 2021. She was a resident at Calvert Manor Nursing Home from June 1, 2021 until God took her home.
Doris has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the “Maryland School for The Blind”, in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
