ELKTON, MD — Doris Cole Groff, age 79, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, on December 23, 1942, she was the daughter of the late George and Verner Troxel Cole.
Mrs. Groff retired from the Cecil Whig, Elkton, where she worked for 40 years as a typesetting supervisor. She enjoyed working, and also spent 20 years simultaneously working as an emergency department registration clerk at Union Hospital, Elkton. When she wasn't working, Mrs. Groff loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter; Kathy Groff Allen (Michael), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Leah Park (Chris), and Eric Scott (Valerie); great-grandson, Brady Park; great-granddaughter, Kamden Park; brothers, Roy Cole, and Kenny Cole (Nancy), both of Rising Sun, MD.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Groff was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert W. Groff; and brothers, Raymond, Robert, and Charles Cole.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, January 14, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will be in West Nottingham Presbyterian Cemetery, Colora, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Plumpton Park Zoo, 1416 Telegraph Road, Rising Sun, MD 21911.
