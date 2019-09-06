ELKTON —Doris Marie Armour, age 88, of Elkton, MD passed away August 31, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Dennis and Katherine Chadwick.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Chillik of Elkton, MD and son, Anthony Logan (Cindy) of Nottingham, PA; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, three brothers and three sisters.
In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her daughter, Doris Wessleman; Granddaughter Jeanette; and 14 siblings.
Services will be private, but the family invites you to a celebration of life for Doris on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the home of Denise Uhrin at 106 Kirks Mill Lane, North East, MD.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.