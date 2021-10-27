CECILTON — Donta D. Hollingsworth, 35 of Cecilton, MD passed away unexpectedly on October 19, 2021.
Donta was born on December 27, 1985 in Baltimore, MD to Michael and Ranae Hollingsworth Henry. He was a 2004 graduate of Bohemia Manor High School. Donta worked as a residential appliance technician. He was a 20-year member of the Cecilton Fire Company and loved working on cars and was a member of the Independent Riders Car Club. He was always willing to help out friends or family members with any project. He loved NASCAR and playing X-Box.
Along with his parents, Michael and Ranae Henry, Donta is survived by his fiancée
Audrey A. Walker, daughters Paris Hollingsworth, Kaliyah Hollingsworth Walker, and Maya Walker, and brothers Michael Henry Jr., Aaron Henry, and Jamar Henry.
A viewing will be held on Friday Evening October 29, 2021 from 6-8pm at the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L Schaech 118 West Cross Street, Galena, MD. A funeral service will be held on Saturday October 30, 2021 at 11am at the Cecilton Vol. Fire Company, 110 E. Main St. Cecilton, MD with full fireman's honors. Burial to follow at Union Bethel Cemetery. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cecilton Fire Company, P.O. Box 565 Cecilton, MD 21913.
