TALLAHASSEE — (Ray) Donna Virginia Ray Moore, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2023 at her home in Tallahassee, Florida at age 78. Donna was born September 1, 1944 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee and grew up in Athens, TN. She was a graduate of McMinn County High School and attended Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens and The University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Donna is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jarvis Moore of Tallahassee, FL; her three sons: Jarvis (Jay) Moore III of Arlington, Texas, Ryan Moore of Tallahassee, Florida, and Barry Moore of Bear, Delaware; and her ten grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rathburn Applegate Ray and Mary Margaret Prophater; and her sisters Suzzanne Stanton of Athens, TN, Mary Elizabeth (Sissy) Davis of Blue Ridge, GA, and Anne Kersey of Hixson, TN. She is survived by her siblings Sandra Sherlin of Athens, TN, Rathburn Ray Jr of Tryon, NC, George Ray of Smyrna, TN. and Laura Ray Cooper of Woodstock, GA.
Donna was a licensed Realtor in Tennessee and Georgia and had a thirty plus year career in the manufactured housing industry working beside her husband. She was an office manager, sales agent, and property manager. The couple managed communities in Acworth, Mableton, Stone Mountain, McDonough, and Fayetteville, Georgia; as well as communities in West Palm Beach, FL; Dover, DE; Ann Arbor, MI; and North East, MD. She retired from The Village of Cecil Woods in North East Md. after a 12 year tenure.
Her love of helping people and empathy for all she met made her loved by many throughout her life. A memorial service and celebration of life was held on Sunday August 20 in Tallahassee, Florida.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.