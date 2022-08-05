ELKTON — Donna Sue Bohenick-Helfrich (65) of Elkton, MD, passed away on August 1, 2022. Born in Dearborn, MI on April 27, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Helen Gaye (nee, Tincher) and George Douglas Kelly and the beloved wife of Thomas William Helfrich.
Before she retired, Donna worked 25 years for the Chrysler Corporation. After retirement, she and her husband became Co-Owners of Hearthstone Lawn Service. At home, Donna was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing delicious meals for family and friends. She was an avid fancier of various collectibles; Glassware, Tea Cups, Swarovski Crystals, and Beanie Babies to name a few. She had a great love for her pets, most notably her Pugs and Cocker Spaniels. Donna was a lifelong Member of UAW 1183. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Michelle Helfrich of Wilmington, DE; sons: Todd Helfrich of Wilmington, DE, Ryan Helfrich of Fairfax, VA and Douglas Bohenick of Bear, DE.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Dolly Askew.
All services are private by family request. To leave online condolences, please go to www.rtfoard.com.
