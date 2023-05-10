MILLVILLE, DE — Donna Jo Vernon, 68, of Millville, DE passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on May 1, 2023, after a 25-year courageous battle with cancer. She was born December 17, 1954 in Havre De Grace, MD to the late G. David Bolen and Marie (McMullen) Bolen.
Donna graduated from Rising Sun High School, The Class of 1972. Shortly after graduating, she married the love of her life, Tommy Vernon, who she was married to for 47 years prior to his passing in 2020. During their many years of marriage, they enjoyed traveling and most often to Nags Head, NC and going to car shows with their friends from the Hot Rod community. She was a lifetime member of Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, MD. Donna lived primarily in the DC area most of her life, she worked for 25 years for GO of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. During that time, she received her bachelors and Masters degree from the University of Maryland. The rest of her career at Northrop Grumman for the IRS Y2K effort until retirement in 2017. She then moved back to the beach to be closer to her family.
Donna is survived by her mother, Marie Bolen; sister, Dena Ennis; brother, David Bolen and his wife, Stacey; niece, Jamie Dickerson; nephews, John Ennis, Brandon Bolen, Connor Bolen and several great nieces and nephews that she adored as if they were her own. She also leaves behind her beloved furry companion, cat, Wednesday.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas (Tommy) Vernon, her father, G. David Bolen and her step-father, Arnold Brown (Brownie)
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911, from 6-8PM. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home at 11AM where family and friends may begin visiting at 10AM. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's honor can be made to the South-Coastal Cancer Center, Beebe Healthcare in care of the funeral home. To leave online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
