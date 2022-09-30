CHARLESTOWN — Donna Jean Heath, age 65 , of Charlestown, MD, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at home. Born June 16, 1957 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Mary Young Cochran.
Donna was most recently employed by Delaware Turnpike Administration. She was an avid crafter and could Crochet anything. She also enjoyed hanging outside listening to Music.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Walter C. Heath, Jr.; sons, Brian Heath and Walter C. Heath, III; daughters, Tess Iverson (Brian) and Angie Heath (Walter); five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Lee Cochran; and sisters, Jane Roberts and Sheila Cochran.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022, 2pm, at the Harmony Masonic Lodge, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.