NORTH EAST — Donna Fay Huffman, 55 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the John’s Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD.
Born in Elkton, MD, on September 14, 1964, she was the daughter of the late Harold P. and Esther M. (Dill) Walls.
She enjoyed taking care of her family. She was a member of Grace Chapel Baptist and Bay Church, North East, MD and enjoyed singing gospel music.
Survived by her children: Crystal Blake of Elkton, MD; the late Christopher Donavan Snyder, Ashley Snyder of North East, MD, and Nashon Huffman of Elkton, MD; siblings: Samuel H. Walls, Andrea M. Walls, Lenuel L. Walls, Elijah S. Walls, and the late Harold W. Walls; and 12 grandchildren.
