ELKTON — Donald Vrooman “Don” Miller, Jr., age 69, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
Born in Queens, NY on November 29, 1949, he is a son of the late Donald V. and Eleanor L. (Reinhardt) Miller, Sr. Don graduated from Wilmington College and made his career as an Operating Engineer with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 542, retiring after many years.
A friend to the community, Don was a past member of the Elkton Lions Club and was involved with the Boy Scouts for many years, recently as a Camp Master at Camp Rodney in North East, MD. He was a member and past trustee of the Northville Beach Civic Association in Riverhead, NY. Don was very proud of the accomplishments of both of his children. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandson, “Cubbie.” Even in his young age, “Cubbie” knew that “Baba” could fix anything, from batteries to fishing poles. In his spare time, Don enjoyed fishing, spending time at the family beach house, camping, hunting, traveling, Sudoku and watching old war and western movies.
The family wishes to thank the membership of Singerly Fire Company, Union Hospital and St. Francis Hospital ICU for the care given to Don.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Constance (Olah) Miller; children, Donald V. Miller, III (Erika) of Elkton, MD and Adele L. Miller of Gaithersburg, MD; brother, Richard C. Miller (Linda) of Lake George, NY; grandson, Donald V. “Cubbie” Miller, IV; many nieces and nephews; and grandcat, Rutgers, who will now loose 20 pounds as there are no more treats to be had!
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm, on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Singerly Rd, Elkton, MD.
Flowers are appreciated however donations may be made to Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales, Villa Aviat, 399 Childs Road, Childs, MD 21916.
