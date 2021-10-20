RISING SUN — Donald "Buckwheat" Ruffin Kennedy, age 81, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He was born in Calvert, MD on April 25, 1940 to the late Ruffin Levi Kennedy and Martha Elizabeth Kennedy (Lyons).
Buckwheat retired from Conowingo Power Company after working there for many years. He was a member with Sons of American Legion Post 194 for thirty-one years. Buckwheat was an outdoorsman, who loved shooting skeet, crabbing, and fishing. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends. Buckwheat will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Buckwheat is survived by his three children: Donna Kennedy Wiggins (Chris), Charles Barry Kennedy (Linda), and Teresa Kerchevale (Earl); six grandchildren: Shannon Reed (Frank), Shawn Kennedy (Alicia), Amanda Roberts (Nick), Joshua Kennedy (Kathleen), Sarah Koposko (Nick), and Travis Kerchevale (Nikki); three great grandchildren: Sydney Strimel, Bentley Kennedy, and Raelynn Kennedy; three sisters: Ruth Burton, Doris Barker, and Faye Craig; and long time special friend, Fred Kilby.
In addition to his parents, Buckwheat is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Kennedy; two brothers: Earl Lee Kennedy and Walter Kennedy; and two sisters: Norma Eller and Ruby Roop.
A celebration of Buckwheat's life will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held at Rosebank Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Alzheimer's Association" and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.