STEVENSVILLE — Donald Richard Dunn died Tuesday, 21 April 2020 in Stevensville, MD at the age of 84. He had been in poor health for some time.
Don was born in Cleveland, OH on 19 June 1935 at University Hospital. He was the son of Archibald and Hortense (Reidenbach) Dunn.
Don graduated from East High School in Cleveland in 1953. During high school, he worked night shift at Steel Improvement & Forge, as well as General Motors, Fisher Auto Body.
From 1953 to 1955, Don attended night school at Fenn College, while continuing to work at General Motors during the day.
In 1955, Don was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD, and graduated in 1959. The day after graduation, he married Beverly Joan LeBreton in the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel.
Don served as a line officer aboard USS Isherwood (DD 520) stationed in San Diego, CA, and was deployed to the Western Pacific. He then served aboard USS Vance (DER 387) stationed in Pearl Harbor, HI, where, among other assignments, he deployed to the Antarctic Circle in Operation Deep Freeze.
From 1964 to 1969, Don served with the Central Intelligence Agency, Washington, D.C.
Don was employed with Value Engineering Co., Alexandria, VA from 1969 to 1971.
In 1971, Don was employed as General Manager of H.P. White Laboratory, a ballistics testing facility in Street, MD. In 1976, he purchased the business, retiring from there in 2011.
Don lived in North East, MD from 1971 to 2004, and in Elkton, MD (Fair Hill) from 2004 to 2014. He served on the Board of Directors of Harford Memorial Hospital and the Tome School. He was a baseball coach for the North East Little League, and was an avid golfer and member of Chantilly Manor Country Club.
In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Joan (LeBreton) Dunn, in 1979. He was also predeceased by his brothers: Robert Archibald Dunn in 1981, and William Byers Dunn in 2006, as well as a step-son, Ryan A. Cooling, in 2019.
Don is survived by his son, Eric Dunn; his wife, Wendy; their four children: Scott, Kurt, Heather, and Connor, of Perryville, MD; as well as his other son, Craig Dunn, and his partner, Jeanne Leto, of Queenstown, MD. Don is also survived by his sister, Janet Heimsoth, of Cleveland, OH; his second wife, Terry Lee (Cooling) Dunn, of Earleville, MD; a step-son, Craig J. Cooling, of Chattanooga, TN; as well as six step-grandchildren.
Don requested that his remains be cremated, and that there be no service.
If so inclined, and in lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to an animal shelter of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.