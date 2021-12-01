ELKTON — Timmy died at home while surrounded by loved ones from multiple illnesses on November 16, 2021. Timmy was born in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of Ronald Curtis McMillan Sr. and Phyllis Theresa (Nichols) McMillan.
Timmy McMillan will always hold a special place in everyone's heart that knew him. Despite the many challenges he faced in life, he never let it dull his spirit to the very end. He had an abundance of pure love and unstoppable joy to share with everyone he met. His heart was larger than life, his smile and sense of humor is simply unforgettable. He was an inspiration on how we should strive to be. Until we meet again, he will be forever missed.
Timmy was a true patriot that loved his country. He enjoyed wrestling, singing, camping, spending time with loved ones, worshiping God, arts and crafts, and dancing.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Ronald Sr and Phyllis McMillan. He is survived by his sisters, Amy Spencer and Amanda (Zachary) Blackburn; and brother, Ronald McMillan Jr.; and in his eyes and heart 7 awesome grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church located at 1168 W. Old Philadelphia Rd., North East, Md. 21901.
