RISING SUN — Donald Lon Raser (Don), age 66, of Rising Sun, MD, recently passed away peacefully in his sleep. Born on June 9, 1954, he was the son of Lon and Annie Raser of Oxford, PA.
Don was a 1972 graduate of Oxford Area High School, worked for Northrop Grumman (ATK, Thiokol), Elkton, MD for 38 years and was looking forward to enjoying his upcoming retirement. Don was an avid drag car racer. He enjoyed every possible weekend at Cecil County Dragway and periodically raced throughout the U.S. He was proud of his work, his children and grandchildren, his cars and being a part of the Cecil County racing team. “Race in peace!”
Survivors include his children, Kris Raser (wife, Karen), Elkton, MD, and Mandi Bickel (husband, David), North Andover, MA; grandchildren, Molly and Pierce Raser, Caden and Nolie Bickel; mother, Annie M. Raser, Elkton, MD; and siblings, Dave Raser (wife, Terry), Oxford, PA, and Sandy Pepple (husband, Jim), Parker, CO.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
(Don’s wish was to donate his body to science — there will be no burial.)
In lieu of flowers, any donations in Don’s memory may be sent to DRAW, Drag Racing Association of Women, a charitable organization set up to help injured drivers and their families. www.drawfasthelp.org, 4 Hance Dr., Charleston, Illinois 61920.
